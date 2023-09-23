VIT-AP University hosts 3rd convocation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:57 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: VIT-AP University on Saturday organised its third convocation ceremony on the university campus in Amaravati, during which a total of 1,611 students graduated. The graduating students included 16 gold medalists and 70 rank holders across bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD programmes in engineering and management.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Judicial Preview Committee Chairman Justice B Siva Sankara Rao said hard work and dedication were indisputably the cornerstones of student success, and convocations serve as a day to mark the culmination of their accomplishments.

Microsoft Bengaluru Director, Ashish Sharma said students who work hard and stay dedicated were more likely to persevere through challenges and setbacks.

In his presidential address, VIT Founder and Chancellor G Viswanathan said the convocation served as a poignant reminder to the graduates that they were now equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values to excel in their future endeavors.