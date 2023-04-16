Vizag Steel Plant: 22 firms submit bids

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

File photo of Vizag Steel Plant.

Visakhapatnam: Twenty two companies have submitted their bids in response to the Expression of Interest (EoI) notification by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) so far. It has been reported that there were six international steel export companies among the bidders.

Interestingly, former IPS officer VV Laxminararyana has submitted a bid on behalf of a private company. The former bureaucrat handed over his bid papers to the steel plant’s CGM (Marketing), Satyanand, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the RINL has extended the deadline for the submission of bids by five days, till April 20. It may be noted that RINL invited the bids to provide working capital, raw material and purchase products of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on March 27.

The Telangana government-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited announced its intention to submit an EoI for the acquisition of the plant. A team of officials from Singareni visited the plant too on April 11. The company is yet to submit the bid.

