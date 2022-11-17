Volvo delivers first locally assembled luxury electric SUV in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

The first XC40 Recharge fully Electric SUV by Volvo was delivered at Volvo Hyderabad-Krishna Exclusive.

Hyderabad: The first XC40 Recharge fully Electric SUV by Volvo was delivered at Volvo Hyderabad-Krishna Exclusive. Likhita Yalamanchilli, Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh-2022, Choreographer Jani Master handed over the keys to Srikanth Reddy Guddapalli.

Volvo Car India has commenced the delivery of its full electric XC40 Recharge in the country. Volvo XC40 Recharge is India’s first Locally Assembled Luxury Electric SUV and the company is assembling the cars in their facility based at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

“It is indeed a milestone for all of us at Volvo to have the first of the India assembled pure electric XC40 Recharge luxury SUV delivered. This delivery is historic as this marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030,” said Jyoti Malhotra – Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The XC40 Recharge was launched in July at Rs 55.90 lakh ex-showroom and Volvo’s first electric SUV garnered an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India, a press release said adding that the XC40 Recharge has a phenomenal range of more than 400 km on a single charge.