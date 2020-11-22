Vote for Congress in GHMC polls for real development: Uttam

TPCC chief said that Congress had developed the city by bringing Metro rail, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway and Krishna river water to quench the thirst of its people

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Accusing both TRS and BJP of neglecting the development of Hyderabad, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the voters to elect Congress candidates for real development.

He said that Congress had developed the city by bringing Metro rail, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway and Krishna river water to quench the thirst of its people.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Uttam alleged TRS failed to stop the deluge in the city and its cadre, instead of ensuring proper distribution of financial relief meant for flood victims, pocketed all that money. “Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao says that the State government has spent Rs 67,000 crore on Hyderabad, but no development took place in the past six years,” he said.

He said the Centre had also failed to provide relief to the flood victims of the State. “The neglect goes beyond the floods; the Centre scrapped the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) in Hyderabad and none of the BJP leaders, including Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Laxman, are bothered about it, ” he said. He accused leaders of both the parties of encouraging Congress ranks to defect.

The TPCC chief also expressed displeasure over the permission given to TRS to use LED lights in Rama Rao’s road show and said that Congress was denied such permission. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that the State Election Commission has so far not ordered the removal of posters and hoardings erected by the TRS party in public places. “If the authorities fail to do so the Congress activists will have to remove those posters,” he warned.

