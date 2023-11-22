Vote from home facility from November 23 to 25 in Nizamabad

By Rodda Yashwanth Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumantu said the process of distribution of identity cards to new voters had been expedited and that 74 percent slips with voting details have already been distributed in six constituencies of the district.

The printing of EVM ballot, postal ballot and tender ballot paper had been completed for conducting the polling and teams of ECIL engineers have reached the district to facilitate the commissioning process, the collector informed.

A total of 2418 people, including the elderly above 80 years and more than 40 percent of disabled persons, have been identified as eligible to use the vote from home facility, and special polling teams have been formed to conduct polling in their respective houses, he said, adding that arrangements have been made for these category of voters to exercise their votes from home on November 23, 24 and 25. Strict measures have been taken to ensure complete secrecy in accordance with Election Commission regulations, he said.

Training classes have already been arranged for the presiding and assistant presiding officers in two batches and they have been made fully aware of the polling duties, he said.