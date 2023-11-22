Young couple from Sircilla commits suicide fearing rejection from parents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: Anticipating possibly opposition from their families to their marriage, a young couple ended their lives by taking poison in Kanagarthi village on Wednesday. Police said the couple were in love for sometime, but took their lives. Their bodies were found by a shepherd, in a cotton field in Mulavagu.

A native of Kanagarthi, Sridhar is studying ITI second year in Textile park ITI. Resident of Obulapur, Sandhya’s family is staying beside the house of Sridhar. Both have been in love for sometime. Anticipating that their parents would not accept their marriage, the duo went missing during the last two days. Sandhya’s family members lodged a complaint with Thakkallapalli police on Tuesday.