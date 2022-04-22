Walk in interviews for 23 posts at Govt medical college Nalgonda

Published Date - 09:10 AM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: The Government medical college in Nalgonda, which comes under the control of Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana has released a notification to recruit 23 posts of Assistant Professors and Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) on contract basis, which will be valid till March 31, 2023.

As part of these efforts, the management of Government medical college, which is attached to the Government general hospital in Nalgonda, is conducting walk-in-interviews for eligible individuals at Collector Office, Nalgonda on April 27.

The posts for Assistant Professors include General Medicine (3), General Surgery (2), Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG) (4), Paediatrics (4), Anaesthesia (2) and 8 posts of CAS.

The last date to submit application forms at Government medical college, Nalgonda is up to 10 am on April 27 and walk-in-interview at the Collector Office will be conducted from 11 am onwards on April 27, the notification said.

The monthly consolidated remuneration for Assistant Professor will be Rs. 1, 25, 000 and for Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) it will be Rs. 52, 000.

For more details: https://dme.telangana.gov.in/

