Wall collapse claims two children’s lives in Mailardevpally

The tragic incident occurred due to heavy rains.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 June 2024, 01:39 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two children died and two others were injured when a wall collapsed in Babul Reddy Nagar of Mailardevpally under Rajendra Nagar circle on Sunday night.

The tragic incident occurred due to heavy rains.

The victims have been identified as Noor Jahan (8) and Asif Parveen (3). Two other children were seriously injured and have been admitted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

They are reportedly the children of migrant workers from Bihar who came to Babul Reddy Nagar to work as industrial laborers.

The Mailardevpally police visited the spot and took up investigation.