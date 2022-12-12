‘Waltair Veerayya’ teaser out, shows Ravi Teja in a ‘mass appeal avatar’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: In the upcoming film ‘Waltaier Veerayya’, directed by Bobby and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ravi Teja co-stars with megastar Chiranjeevi in a significant part.

The first-look poster, released this morning on various social media platforms, shows the actor in a stylish avatar making an equally stylish entrance as Vikram Sagar ACP. The sneak peek introduces Ravi Teja’s character in ‘Waltair Veerayya’ with the tagline – ‘Power has a new name Vikram Sagar ACP’.

Ravi Teja is seen sporting a cool jacket and shades, while holding a baby goat in his left hand and an axe dragging a gas cylinder in his right. In the teaser shared on Twitter, Ravi Teja can be heard speaking in the Telangana dialect. While the actor captions the first-look poster on his Instagram account as – “Em raa vaari .. samajayinda! Sankrantiki poonakaalu loading ani … Delighted to be sharing my First Look Teaser from #WaltairVeerayya ❤ Reporting as ACP Vikram Sagar this Sankranthi (sic).”

Seeing Ravi Teja in a mass role once again is a joy to his fans, and the actor delivered the dialogue in the teaser with his usual ease and appeal, making it trend on social media.

Going by the clip, looks like Ravi Teja will play an action-packed character in the film, and it would be satisfying to see him alongside Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan. The film has wrapped up its European schedule and is getting ready to hit the theatres on January 13 in time for Sankranti.