This is how Chiranjeevi juggles his personal and professional lives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Fans of the Telugu cinema’s megastar are surely aware that Chiranjeevi will play the protagonist in the upcoming family film ‘Waltair Veerayya’. Shruti Haasan is paired with him as the leading lady in the movie.

Recently, the actor, who was last seen in ‘The Godfather’, took to his social media accounts and shared a few images. The actor seems to be juggling both his professional and personal lives. Alongside the pics he updated on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Family tho atu vihara yatra… heroine tho itu Veerayya yatra (sic).” (Outing with family on one side and Veerayya’s journey with the heroine on the other).

Meanwhile, the moviemakers have just revealed the release date of ‘Waltair Veerayya’. The eagerly anticipated drama will debut in the theatres on January 13, 2023, as one of the Sankranti releases. “This Sankranthi, it’s time for the MASS MOOLAVIRAT darshanam in theatres #WaltairVeerayya GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE on 13th JAN, 2023(sic),” read the official tweet from Mythri Movie Makers.

The announcement was made along with a poster which showed Chiranjeevi dressed in a colourful shirt, and a completely mass avatar – reminiscent of his ‘Rikshavodu’ and ‘Muta Mestri’ days. A cloudy sky, and a boat adorned with an orange flag with a sketch of Lord Hanuman are seen in the poster, while Chiru – who is sailing the boat in the ocean amid rough weather – can be seen holding a unique oar, which can double up as a weapon, in his left hand.

Being directed by Bobby, the film will also star Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a significant part. Touted to be a big-budget action movie with all the tropes needed for a commercial mass entertainer.