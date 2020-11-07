Waluscha De Sousa plays boss lady in Escaype Live

Apart from producing, Tewary is also the show creator and co-director. It also stars south star Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi.

Waluscha De Sousa plays a woman who calls the shots in a man’s world, in the upcoming technological thriller, Escaype Live.

“My character in this series is very powerful and strong — a 21st century boss lady, a woman in control. She is one who calls the shots in a man’s world,” Waluscha elaborated.

“I’m excited to be working on this tech thriller series. It’s a very current topic. It’s fresh in terms of its approach and idea. Technology and social media have taken over our lives in a big way or, I dare say, even rule many of our lives currently. This series dives into what really goes on behind the scenes and lives of people using it,” she said.

The show by Siddharth Kumar Tewary follows five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media seems to be a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives. Apart from producing, Tewary is also the show creator and co-director. It also stars south star Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi.

First schedule of shooting is currently underway at Swastik Bhoomi in Umbergaon, Gujarat.