War of words breaks out between Congress, TRS activists in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Karimnagar: Noisy scenes took place in Congress party’s Rachabanda programme held in Mogilipalem on Saturday, with TRS activists trying to prevent it. As part of the state wide programme to implement Warangal declaration, Congress leaders led by District Congress Committee president and Manakondur constituency in-charge Kavvampalli Satyanarayana organized Rachabanda in Mogilipalem, which falls in Manakondur segment.

While the local congress leaders were addressing the gathering, TRS workers from the village rushed to the spot and raised slogans against the Congress party. Enraged over the incident, Congress activists also raised counter slogans. They entered an argument with TRS activists after getting down from the dais. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by pacifying the clashing mob.