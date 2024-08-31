Warangal: Commissioner asks Ganesh Utsav committees to follow guidelines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 05:18 PM

Warangal: As the Ganesh festival approaches,Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha issued several regulatory measures during the festival to maintain peace and public order. Ganesh festival begins from September 7.

The Commissioner, who held a meeting with the organisers of Ganesh festival on Saturday, urged organisers to follow rules laid by the police and cooperate in organising the festival peacefully. Individuals responsible for installing Ganesh must secure prior police clearance before setting up pandals and initiating the immersion processions, he said.

Clearance applications, including NOC (No Objection Certificates) from property owners and verified electrical connections by Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), had to be submitted through the official police website by September 6, he said.

Stating that the use of loudspeakers would be strictly regulated, allowing only two box-type speakers per pandal, he said both the organizers and the dealers supplying the equipment had to secure police clearance. “Drinking alcohol, playing poker, conducting lucky draws, performing obscene dances, making offensive speeches and singing songs are completely prohibited at Ganesh Mandap,”he said.

The organisers should ensure that volunteers stay in the mandapams 24 hours and arrange queuing lines for the devotees, he said.