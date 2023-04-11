Warangal CP Ranganath counters Bandi’s allegations

Stating that he would quit his job if Bandi Sanjay proved his allegations, Warangal CP Ranganath sought to know why these accusations were not made earlier

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hanamkonda: Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday countered BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar‘s allegations that he was involved in ‘settlements’.

Stating that he would quit his job if Sanjay proved his allegations, Ranganath sought to know why these accusations were not made earlier. Many leaders of the BJP, BRS and Congress were arrested in Nalgonda and Khammam in the past and now in Warangal too. Why were allegations that were not made then being made now, he asked.

Addressing a press conference here, Ranganath said it appeared that Sanjay made the accusations out of anger as he was arrested. “People in the areas where I have worked still remember and greet me with love. I deliver my duties beyond politics,” he said, asking Sanjay to come and see for himself what kind of people approached him during the public grievance meets organised by the Police Commissionerate. No brokers dared to come and only common people, who want justice, came, he said.

Rowdies, land grabbers, those against whom the PD Act was invoked and other criminals who have been involved in cases because of him might have met Sanjay to complain against him. The allegations made by the MP were utterly meaningless, he said. With regard to the Vijayawada Ayesha case, Sanjay was not fully aware of the case details, Ranganath said.

Stating that he had taken an oath before joining the job, he said he was ready to take the oath again if the MP wanted him to.

“Because people believed in the righteousness of my profession, they performed palabhishekam. It is wrong to accuse an officer with a rank of Commissioner of Police to try to sidestep the case, and to warn the investigating officer to be careful is tantamount to intimidation,” the CP said.

On Sanjay’s mobile phone, Ranganath said all evidence was submitted to the court and that the phone was not with the police. The last call was made from the phone at 1.14 am in the midnight and the phone’s location was traced to Bejjenki, Ranganath said.

Stating that there was no personal enmity with the MP, he said notices were sent to many people, including media representatives, regarding the examination paper malpractice case and all of them would be summoned for questioning.

