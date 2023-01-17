Khammam IDOC ready for inauguration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Khammam: The newly constructed Integrated District Office Ccomplex (IDOC) at V Venkatayapalem near Khammam is ready for inauguration by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, district Collector VP Gautham said.

The IDOC was equipped with all required facilities, spacious rooms, modern amenities and beautiful greenery around. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav would participate in the programme.

The G plus 2 building was constructed in an area of 20.10 acres with an expenditure of Rs.53.20 crore. Office rooms were allotted to 39 departments in the complex. Three chambers were allotted for the Collector and additional Collectors along with a visitors’ waiting hall.

The construction of internal roads for the complex was completed and two lifts have been installed to reach the upper floors. A helipad was also developed on the premises.