Warangal: Four held for smuggling ganja hidden among tender coconuts

Officials seized 170 kgs of dry ganja stuffed in 85 packets, two vehicles and three mobiles during a vehicle search on Atmakur outskirts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

East Zone DCP P Karunkar and other police with the accused in the ganja smuggling case

Warangal: The Task Force team along with Atmakur police arrested four people who were smuggling ganja hidden in a load of tender coconuts in a truck.

Ganja worth Rs 34 lakh was seized and the arrested were Raineni Shankar of Regonda, Musike Lakhsman of Neerukulla, Martha Mahesh of Bandarupally and Gandikota Sathish of Pasra.

Officials seized 170 kgs of dry ganja stuffed in 85 packets, two vehicles and three mobiles during a vehicle search on Atmakur outskirts. Shankar and Lakhsman allegedly purchased ganja from Narsipatnam area of Andhra Pradesh and were transporting the contraband to Warangal in their vehicles. “One more accused in the case, Nookaraju of Narsipatam mandal of Ankapally is absconding,” said East Zone DCP P Karunakar.