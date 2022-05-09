Warangal: KITS faculty Nyathani Maramu awarded PhD

Published: Updated On - 05:47 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Warangal: Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical Science at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) Warangal, Nyathani Maramu was awarded PhD degree by the Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, for thesis titled “Study of Electromagnetic energy absorption by Magneto-Uniaxial ferrites”.

According to KITS Principal Prof Ashoka Reddy, Maramu did his research under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr K Sadhana.

He developed novel materials to investigate the microwave energy absorption for high frequency applications. He published his research papers in reputed journals.

