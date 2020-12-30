Warangal: Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said that the convict, Jorika Ramesh of Parlapally village of Mogullapally mandal had raped a minor of the same village in March this year

Warangal Urban: Judge of the First Additional District and Sessions Court and POCSO Special Court, Warangal, Kavuri Jaya Kumar on Wednesday convicted a 38-year-old man, Jorika Ramesh, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 for raping a minor girl and awarded 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 11,000.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said that Jorika Ramesh of Parlapally village of Mogullapally mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalaplly district had raped a minor of the same village in March this year.

Following the complaint by the parents of the victim, police registered a case and took up the investigation. “We arrested Jorika Ramesh for raping the minor girl and booked him under the POCSO Act. And collected evidence and also produced the witnesses before the judge. After examining the evidence and witnesses, the POCSO Special Court judge Jaya Kumar has convicted the accused,” Sampath Rao said.

It is said that Jorika Ramesh’s wife had left him due to his alleged pervert behaviour. Public Prosecutor Mokili Satyanarayana Goud had successfully presented the arguments and evidence and ensured punishment for the accused.

