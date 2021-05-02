Warangal market yard to be shut from May 3 to 16

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Warangal Urban: In view of the spurt in COVID cases in the ongoing second wave, the authorities of the Enumamula market yard have decided to shut the market yard from May 3 to 16. However, the officials are yet to issue a statement to this effect.

It may be noted here that several employees of the market yard had been infected by COVID 19. Considering this, the authorities have reportedly taken the decision to close down the market.

