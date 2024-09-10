Warangal Mayor seeks Rs. 4,500 cr from Finance Commission

The Mayor made the appeal during the visit of the Commission chairman Arvind Panagariya and other members to the city on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 05:53 PM

Gundu Sudharani

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Mayor Gundu Sudharani has urged the 16th Finance Commission to allocate Rs. 4,500 crore for the development of Warangal city.

The Mayor made the appeal during the visit of the Commission chairman Arvind Panagariya and other members to the city on Monday. Warangal was the second largest city in the State and had become an important educational and industrial centre of the State, hence there was a need to develop infrastructure to meet the demand of the city, she said.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared for the construction of an underground drainage system with an estimate of Rs.4,000 crore, she said, adding that to take up the project at least Rs. 1,000 crore was needed during the current financial year. Apart from this Rs.300 crore was required for the establishment of bio-mining plants, Geographical Identification System and Artificial Intelligence related activities, she said.

The merger of 42 new villages with the GWMC, had increased the burden on the corporation and infrastructure facilities like roads, public utilities and other civic services need to be improved to meet the needs of the growing population, hence there was a need for additional funds to take up development works, she said.