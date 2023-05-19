Warangal: Municipal officials directed to ensure daily water supply under GWMC

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the GWMC to take immediate steps utilising Rs 10 funds allocated for this purpose

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Warangal: In tune with an assurance of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, the officials have been instructed to ensure daily water supply under the GWMC (Greater Warangam Municipal Corporation) limits. Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the GWMC to take immediate steps utilising Rs 10 funds allocated for this purpose.

“The officials must ensure daily water to every household even on the city outskirts under the GWMC limits by setting up sleeve walls, laying new pipelines, setting up feeder tanks, arresting leakages and also fitting the water flow metres,” Arvind Kumar said. He along with the West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar held a review meeting with the officials of GWMC, KUDA here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, he directed the officials to complete the nala distillation works, and retaining walls to prevent the inundation of low-lying areas during the monsoon. “The officials should expedite the works and complete the remaining 30 percent works of the main Nalas by the end of this month to prevent the flooding during the ensuing monsoon season,” he said.

Arvind Kumar also asked the authorities to set up sewerage treatment plants (STPs), expand and development of Kazipet junction, construction of ducts, multipurpose community halls and others. The government is constructing retaining walls and ducts with Rs 234 crore. “The tender process for the construction of four stadiums in the four constituencies of Greater Warangal each costing Rs 5 crore, should be completed with construction to be finished by August,” he said.

The MA&UD secretary also asked the officials of the KUDA to speed up the works of Kaloji Kalakshetram, Warangal bus station, Bhadrakali temple Madaveedhulu, Inner Ring Road (IRR), Hanamkonda bus station, and Kakatiya musical garden renovation works.

“Arrangements for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Warangal bus station are to be made in the first week of next month,” he said. Meanwhile, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that the GWMC was facing a staff shortage in managing the drinking water supply, and requested the immediate appointment of the proposed 125 staff.

