GWMC, KUDA officials told to expedite development works in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Warangal: In a bid to expedite the development of Warangal city, Hanamkonda and Warangal Collectors Sikta Patnaik and P Pravinya have directed the officials to fast-track ongoing projects under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

They held a meeting with the officials of GWMC and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) officials at the Hanamkonda Collectorate office on Wednesday to review the progress of development works within the GWMC’s jurisdiction. Collector Pravinya is also working as the incharge GWMC commissioner.

Stressing the urgency, the duo instructed officials to immediately initiate the tender process and lay the foundation stones for mini stadiums in four areas in the city with an estimated cost of Rs five crore each. They also emphasized the need to prioritize the development and beautification of Bandham cheruvu.

To ensuring adequate drinking water supply during the summer by resolving water-related issues and complaints through a dedicated monitoring cell, the Collectors ordered the supply of water through tankers to areas facing disruptions. Furthermore, they stressed the importance of establishing interconnection works and sluice valves for effective water management.

They asked the officials to take steps for speedy completion of ongoing duct works in the Nayeem Nagar 100 feet road area. Development works at Forest Office Junction, Pochammakunta junction, and Lakshmipuram market were also stressed as essential projects that should be expedited and finished by September.

The Collectors also asked the GWMC officials to expedite works of the Nalas including Nayeem Nagar, Bhadrakali, Bondivagu, and Sakarasikunta, along with their associated internal Nalas by June.

Meanwhile, the KUDA officials were asked to expedite ongoing projects at Kaloji Kalakshetram and ensure its completion by September. They were also asked to take steps for immediate commencement of the tender process for the construction of Bhadrakali Madaveedulu, along with obtaining technical approvals and issuing tenders for Integrated Road Development (IRR).

KUDA CPO E Ajit Reddy, GWMC SEs Praveen Chandra, Krishna Rao, GWMC EEs Srinivas, Rajaiah, BL Srinivas, KUDA EE Bhim Rao, Public Health EE Raj Kumar, and others attended the meeting.