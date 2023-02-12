Warangal: Oasis Fertility announces India’s first CAPA IVM baby

CAPA in vitro maturation (IVM) is the latest addition to traditional infertility treatment practices like IUI, IVF, ICSI

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Oasis Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao.

Warangal: Oasis Fertility Centre here said it had facilitated the birth of India’s first CAPA IVM (drug free IVF) baby at their centre in Warangal.

Oasis Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao achieved this under the mentorship of Dr Durga G Rao, co-founder and Medical Director, and Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist. CAPA-IVM treatment is an advanced fertility treatment for women which involves fewer hormone injections than traditional IVF at a significantly lower cost. A male baby boy was born on February 1 at the centre in good health condition.

In a press note, Dr Kavya Rao said IVM was a technique to obtain oocytes that are developed in vitro prior to fertilisation with sperm in a laboratory with an embryo transferred back into a patient’s uterus with the aim of an ongoing pregnancy and live birth.

“CAPA in vitro maturation (IVM) is the latest addition to traditional infertility treatment practices like IUI, IVF, ICSI, etc. This treatment is unique and is being offered by very few centres in the world. Oasis is the only centre in India to have expertise in CAPA IVM,” she said.

CAPA IVM or Drug Free IVF is a groundbreaking technique and is a boon to women with PCOS, Thrombophilia, Resistant ovary syndrome, Oocyte maturation problems, and women who have Cancer and need immediate treatment. It is also less intensive, less invasive and more economical, she added.