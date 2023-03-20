Warangal police bust fake way bill racket in sand transport, ten arrested

The police seized 65 fake way bills, 16 rubber stamps of TSMDC, 16 lorries and 10 smart phones besides Rs 41,000 cash from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Warangal: Task Force personnel with Matwada police arrested ten people on charges of transporting sand with fake way bills here on Monday.

The arrested were Manchilla Venkatesh, Paripapalli Srikanth, Ganta Pradeep Reddy, Rajasekhar Goud, Edula Kiran Kumar (fake way bills’ creator), Shaik Imran, Bandameddi Swam, Arutla Raju, Budida Shiva and Jogu Saidulu from different districts. It is said that they had caused a loss to the government exchequer to the tune of Rs 30 crore by evading the tax with the fake way bills.

“Four other accused Charan Goud of Mulugu district, Yennamalla Rakesh, of Mulugu district, Muthayala Ramanna and Bachanagoni Yadagiri of Samsthan Naraynapur mandal are absconding,” Warangal CP AV Ranganath said. The police seized 65 fake way bills, 16 rubber stamps of TSMDC, 16 lorries and 10 smart phones besides Rs 41,000 cash from them.

“Edula Kiran Kumar of Puttapaka was creating fake way bills for the last three years. He created nearly 17,000 such bills and handed them over to the lorry owners and drivers ,” the CP said. Cases were registered against the accused at Matwada, Kakatiya University campus and Dharmasagar police stations. CP Ranganath has appreciated Task Force ACP Jithender Reddy and others for nabbing the fake way bill users.