Warangal: Raw deal for contract lecturers of self-finance courses at KU

Started functioning from the 2013-14 academic year, the University College of Engineering and Technology for Women KU Campus has no regular faculty except the Principal.

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Warangal Urban: The contract lecturers working with the University College of Engineering and Technology for Women KU Campus, Warangal, which is being run as a self-finance college, are being meted out raw deal with regard to the payment of the remuneration.

Started functioning from the 2013-14 academic year, the women’s engineering college has no regular faculty except the Principal. While the total requirement of the faculty members for the college, which is offering four UG courses-CSE, IT, EEE and ECE, is 40, there are only 13 contract faculty members presently working with the college.

The Kakatiya University (KU) management recruited them by conducting a written test and interview in November, 2016. A total of 36 faculty members were recruited at that time. While the 13 are working here, the remaining are working with KU college of engineering and Technology (Co-education), located on the KU campus in Warangal, and University College of Engineering, Kothagudem, of Bhadradi-Kothagudem district.

However, the faculty members of the Women’s college are getting paid just Rs 23,000 per month as their counterparts in the Co-education College (regular college) and Kothagudem College (regular) are getting remuneration of Rs 50,000 per month as per the GO 11 issued by the State government in 2018.

“We have all the eligibility criteria. Some of us have qualified for NET/SET and others are doing Ph.D. But we are paid poorly citing that the GO 11 can be implemented only for the contract lecturers working for the regular courses,” said a faculty member of the Women’s College, and added that our Principal of Prof T Srinivasulu, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, had also written a letter to the varsity management including Vice-Chancellor and Registrar but no avail. Meanwhile, seven faculty members (self-finance) at Co-education College and one faculty member at Kothagudem College are also being paid low remuneration.

“In view of this, we have met the Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to impress upon the State government and varsity authorities to implement the GO 11 even for the contract lecturers of the self-finance courses, “ said Turpati Venkatesh, a faculty member of the Women’s College to ‘Telangana Today’. Kakatiya University Contractual Teachers Association (KUCTA) leaders Dr Chirra Raju, Dr Saadu Rajesh, Dr Indla Nageshwar Rao, Rajeshwari, Vanisri and others were among those who met Vinod Kumar at his residence in Hanamkonda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .