Warangal Rural: Cops offer financial assistance to wife of deceased constable

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Warangal Rural: The 2013 police constable batch mates have donated Rs 2.10 lakh to the wife of Barla Mahesh, a police constable who died in a road accident on January 2.

A few representatives of the batch had gone Ramachandrapuram village of Sangem mandal on Sunday and handed over a cheque worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10,000 cash to Anusha, wife of Mahesh. A 2013 police constable working with Narsampet police station, Mahesh died as his two-wheeler skid and fell on the road at Lingagiri village of Chennaraopet mandal. He was going to Narsampet from Chennraopet village. The couple has two daughters.

