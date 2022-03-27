Warangal: Social activist urges students to join govt educational institutions

Warangal: Social activist and PhD research scholar of English Department at the Kakatiya University (KU), Mohammad Azam launched a special awareness campaign in the erstwhile Warangal district, to encourage students to join the Government Educational institutions like government schools and residential schools for their bright future.

By visiting several places, he is explaining the facilities available at these state run educational institutions. “We have recently distributed pamphlets to the people visiting the KU campus as a part of our campaign. A few of my friends are accompanying me during this campaign,” he told ‘Telangana Today‘. Azam, a President’s award winner in social service, said that the governmental education system in Telangana State had undergone a big transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Many of the students from these residential schools are clearing the NEET, JEE and other competitive exams with good marks, and getting the medical and engineering seats in the reputed institutions,” said Azam, who is working as an Assistant Professor in a private engineering college in Warangal district.

