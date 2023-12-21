Warangal: SR University hosts AI-focused international conference

A lecture was delivered by Prof Sridhar Condoor, Chair of Aerospace Engineering at Saint Louis University at the inaugural of a two-day international conference on “Nurturing Change Through AI."

Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hanamkonda: Acknowledging Artificial Intelligence’s long-standing presence in academic discussions, Prof Sridhar Condoor, Chair of Aerospace Engineering at Saint Louis University, stressed the challenges of building an AI-powered business ecosystem.

Delivering a lecture at the inaugural of a two-day international conference on “Nurturing Change Through AI” at the SR University campus here on Thursday, he also discussed business plan development and future business model design for innovative ventures.

Dr T Suhasini Reddy, convener of the ICSSR conference, stressed AI’s pivotal role in shaping business landscapes worldwide, while Ramchandra Maddela, Chief Human Resource Officer at AspenTech Informatics, echoed the sentiment of AI as a technological revolution. He envisioned India becoming a $300 billion AI market by 2025 and cited examples of Indian companies revolutionising education through AI.

Deepak Gupta, Practice Head of Human Resources at SBC Consulting, warned of potential job displacement. He encouraged youth to embrace AI technology and step outside their comfort zones to thrive in the future.

Dr Aneesh Sri Vallabha, Professor at Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences, Hyderabad, shed light on emerging trends in technologies shaping next-generation businesses. The conference featured 22 research presentations, with 10 presented on day one. Archana Reddy, SRU Registrar, Dr Suman, Associate Dean of the School of Business, Dr Rajyalaxmi, Head of the School of Business, and other faculty were present.