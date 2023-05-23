Warangal student ends life in London over financial difficulties

Updated On - 12:41 AM, Wed - 24 May 23

Shravani Baswaraju (file picture)

Warangal: A 27-year-old M.Sc (Management) student, Shravani Baswaraju, who was studying at Bloomsbury Institute in London, died, allegedly by suicide on Monday. The news of her demise has left her family at Pochammamaidan in Warangal in shock.

According to Sridhar Neela, NRI Forum-UK president, Shravani is suspected to have hanged herself due to financial difficulties. She was reportedly struggling to meet her university fees and repay her bank loan from India. Her father Ramesh Baswaraju was a lorry driver while her mother, Vijaya was a homemaker.

Compounding the family’s distress is the inability to afford the repatriation of Shravani’s body back home. With no means to bear the costs, the NRI Forum, UK, has launched an online fundraising campaign to cover the expenses. The Forum has so far raised Rs.30 lakh in financial assistance to aid Shravani’s family during this difficult time.

Shravani’s brother, Bharath Baswaraju, said her body was expected to reach the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday at 10 am.