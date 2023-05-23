| Hyderabad 11 Year Old Gets Scolded By Parents Approaches Cops For Help

Hyderabad: 11-year-old gets scolded by parents, approaches cops for help

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: An eleven year old boy who was scolded by his parents approached the police seeking their help.

The incident happened at Shankerpally police station in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday. The boy who is a resident of Shankerpally is one of the five children of a couple who work as a mason and labourer.

“On Tuesday afternoon, the boy came to the police station and informed that his parents were beating him and scolding him over small issues. We made him sit in the police station for some time and when he calmed down we called his parents and counselled them. Children are very sensitive and with easy access to social media can take extreme steps, if they feel hurt,” said Shankarpally sub inspector, Santosh Reddy.

The boy was also advised to obey his parents and later sent home.