Warangal: Task Force police bust ganja racket, arrest seven

It is said that the gang members had gone to Sileru of Andhra Pradesh State several times and purchased ganja to sell them in Warangal and other areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad and other police officials with the ganja peddlers in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Warangal: Task Force sleuths along with Mills Colony police have arrested seven members of a gang of ganja peddlers and seized 3.1 kg of ganja, phones and cash from them here on Thursday.

“On receiving a credible information about sales/consumption of ganja, the Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths along with Mills Colony police apprehended Pusala Akhilesh, Mohammad Jalal Ahmed, Nalamasa Naveen Kumar, Sudhagani Ajay, Danchanala Nithin Chary, Kedasi Sudeep and Erra Arun Kumar while indulging in sales and consumption of ganja at AC Reddy Nagar under Shivanagar locality in the city,” Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad said in a press note.

“Four other accused, Chinna Reddy of Sileru, Andhra Pradesh (Ganja supplier), Musku Ganesh alias Gani of Vangapahad village of Hasanparthy mandal of Hanamkonda district, Prashanth alias Chintu of Balaji Nagar under Kashibugga locality in Warangal, and Nalamasa Veerana of Mogilicherla village of Kuravi mandal in Mahabubabad district, are absconding,” Gaikwad said.