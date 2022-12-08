Hanamkonda: Man held for theft, stolen goods worth Rs.1 lakh seized

The police recovered eight LED lights, one amplifier and two cell phones from his possession.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:44 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Additional DCP K Pusha Reddy and other police officials with the arrested thief on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police arrested one person on charges of theft and seized stolen property worth Rs.1 lakh from him here on Thursday. The police recovered eight LED lights, one amplifier and two cell phones from his possession.

Police said Engula Vasu (22) of Harijanawada of Parkal town was staying in Teachers’ Colony in Hanamkonda for some time now. He was arrested thrice and sent to jail in the past. But he continued to commit thefts. The KUC police registered a case against him for committing a theft in a function hall. The police nabbed him from the KITS college crossroads at Erragattugutta near here.