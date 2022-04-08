Warangal: Three dead, several injured in road accident near Parkal

Published Date - 09:35 AM, Fri - 8 April 22

Warangal: In a gory accident, three women were killed, and several others sustained injuries, three of them seriously, at a crossroad near Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya school at Mandaripet near Parkal town in the district on Friday.

The deceased were B Renuka (45), wife of Ravi Yadav, P Manjula (44), wife of Srinivas, and D Vimala (50), wife of Ailukomuru. All of them hail from Pathipaka village. They along with 27 others were going to attend some farm work in another village in a pickup truck when an unidentified vehicle hit the truck and sped away.

Due to the severity of the accident, the hands of the deceased were severed in the incident, and the bodies were mutilated. Three others K Sarojana, Ch Ailukomuru and Ch Radha of the same village sustained serious injuries along and were rushed to the MGM Hospital in the 108 ambulance along with a few other passengers. More details are awaited.

