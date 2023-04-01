Warangal: Two-day professional collegiate tournament commences at KITSW

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy inaugurated the sports event at play fields on KITSW campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

KITS Trophy commences in Warangal on Saturday.

Warangal: The Department of Physical Education, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, is organising a professional-collegiate tournament called ‘KITS Trophy’ for men and women for two days from Saturday. Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy inaugurated the sports event at play fields on KITSW campus. It is sponsored by the KITSW sports alumni.

Speaking on the occasion, K Ashoka Reddy said students must participate in physical activities to attain multi-dimensional growth.

Administrative Officer Prof P Ramesh Reddy said the college management had provided the latest automated equipment for physical fitness for women and men separately in the indoor stadium. “This tournament will bring out the hidden talent of the students and improve the spirit of confidence among the players,” he said.

Physical Education department head Dr M Srinivas Reddy said above 200 students were participating from various engineering colleges under jurisdiction of GWMC. Five types of sport events -Basketball (M&W), badminton(M&W), Volleyball (M & W), Kabaddi (M) and Football (M).

