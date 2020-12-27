Warangal Urban: 13 KU students land job at TCS

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Warangal Urban: A total of 13 students from different branches of the University College of Engineering and Technology for Women, KU Campus, Warangal, were selected for jobs by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, during a campus placements drive.

College Training and Placement Officer Bollam Kiran Kumar, in a press note here on Sunday, said that the results of the online interviews conducted from December 12 to 16 were announced on Saturday.

“S Nikitha, K Akhila, K Sowmya, Y Manasa, T Sowya and G Viveka CSE, T Akhila, D Tejaswini, G Manisha, G Yashaswi, from IT, Keerthi Suhsma Sri, and J Supriya from ECE and V Saranya from EEE have been selected for the TCS with an annual package of Rs 3.60 lakh,” he said.

College principal Prof T Srinivas, congratulating the students, said their success was due to the hard work of the faculty of various departments. College faculty members Dr Veena and others also congratulated the students for securing jobs in the prestigious TCS.

