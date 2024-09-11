Warangal: Woman union leader arrested for attacking sanitation worker

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published Date - 11 September 2024, 04:40 PM

Representational Image

Warangal: The leader of an outsourcing workers union, Alakunta Rajamma, who allegedly thrashed a sanitation woman worker Billa Sumalatha at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, was arrested by the Mattewada police on Wednesday.

According to Warangal ACP Nandiram Naik, Rajamma was arrested on a complaint lodged by Sumalatha that the former snatched Rs.10,000 and a cell phone from her. The police seized Rs.1,000 cash and a chain used in the attack from Rajamma’s possession and produced her before court, which remanded her in judicial custody.

Sources say Rajamma, using her influence, had allotted an outsourcing job to Sumalatha and collected mamools from her every month. However, since last month, Sumalatha refused to give the money, which angered her and on Monday afternoon, she allegedly caught hold of Sumalatha on the hospital premises, tied her with a chain and thrashed her.

Sumalatha alleged that Rajamma was demanding a bribe of Rs.2 lakh to get her the job. She had even threatened to kill her if she failed to pay the amount, she said.

Meanwhile, the MGM superintendent claimed that Rajamma was not an employee of the hospital and that the incident had nothing to do with the hospital.