Warangal: Youth booked under POCSO for attempting to rape minor girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:46 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Warangal: A 22-year-old youngster was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of attempting to rape a five-year-old girl at Khaderpet village of Chennaraopet mandal in the district on Saturday.

Chennaraopet SI Thota Mahender said they had taken the accused, Raghupathi, into custody by registering a case, following a complaint from the victim’s mother.

Raghupathi had allegedly lured the child offering her guava fruits while she was with her mother in the agriculture field at the village. When the youth tried to rape her, the child managed to escape from him and narrated the incident to her mother.