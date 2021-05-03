Warehouse raided, duplicate products seized in Hyderabad

Acting on a complaint, the police raided a house at Sitarambagh under the Mangalhat police station limits.

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police raided a warehouse and seized duplicate Red Label tea and other products on Sunday night.

Acting on a complaint, the police raided a house at Sitarambagh under the Mangalhat police station limits, where one person Narender Chowdhary was allegedly packing a local brand of tea powder in branded Red Label tea packets and supplying it in the market.

G Vijay Kumar, a representative of Hindustan Unilever Limited, had lodged a complaint with the Mangalhat police, after which the raid was carried out. The police seized other products including boxes of Vicks Vaporub from the place.

A case under Section 63 of the Copyright Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been booked and further investigation is on.

