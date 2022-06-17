Warina Hussain captures everyone’s attention in a mini strapless body con dress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:54 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Warina Hussain rose to prominence in Bollywood because of her outstanding performance in ‘Loveyatri’ alongside Aayush Sharma, as well as a special number song in ‘Dabangg 3’ titled ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’.

Warina has ended up winning our hearts yet again, as she looked stunning at an event in Jaipur. Regardless, Warina looked gorgeous in an orange bodycon small strapless hoco dress, highlighting her tresses, which were straight and open with a side parting, and she styled it down with a little makeup and a nude lip tint to enhance her glam appearance. Her ensemble was completed with a peep toe ankle strap sandal and stiletto heels. With her enticing beauty and engaging demeanour, Warina made sure to attract everybody’s attention.

On the work front, Warina has some exciting projects coming up, which include series and films in the pipeline.

