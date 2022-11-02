Warina Hussain intrigued by ‘Godfather’, wonders if there’s a sequel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:46 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: Recently, Warina did a special appearance in the Telugu superhit film ‘Godfather’, and was spotted at the success bash organised in Hyderabad by the makers of ‘Godfather’ where she was seen having a candid chat with the crowd.

While speaking to everyone Warina jokingly said, “Sir, ‘Godfather 2’ bhi aa rahi hai kya?” Warina, however, pointed out the question which remained a mystery to many as Megastar Chiranjeevi’s character Qureshi definitely suggests that part 2 is on its way.

The actor also went on to say, “Chiranjeevi Sir is already ruling Bollywood and Telugu cinema with this film, abhi next kya hai? Hollywood?” She mischievously said, “Take me also” to which fans couldn’t stop wondering if Warina had dropped a major hint of her presence in the franchise.

‘Godfather’, directed by Mohan Raja, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Nayantara in the lead roles, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

At the event, greeting everyone with a namaste, Warina made an appearance in a ‘perfect desi kudi’ vibe, wearing a beautiful light pink embroidered mirror work salwar suit with a set of earrings that matched her ensemble, coupled with gorgeous heels.

On the work front, Warina just announced her upcoming film, ‘Yaariyan 2’. She also wrapped up the shoot of the comedy film ‘Dil Bill’, which is produced by the makers of films such as ‘Tanu weds Manu’, ‘Madari’, and ‘Thalaivi’. Warina was also seen in the Navratri anthem of the year ‘Dhol Bajaa’. A few days ago, news of her being cast opposite Junior NTR in a Telugu film was also making the rounds but there has been no confirmation yet.