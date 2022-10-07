Warina Hussain gives another mega blast with her latest song ‘Blast Baby’

Published Date - 03:13 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: Warina Hussain, who made the audience go insane over her dance moves in the song ‘Gulebakavali’ from the film ‘Bimbisara’. She became an instant rage amongst the South audiences. Once again, she is making our hearts skip a beat with her dance moves in a film, ‘GodFather’. The movie stars megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara.

Some of the most anticipated and mind-boggling moments of a few films are their spectacular dance performances. One such example is Warina Hussain’s performance of the song ‘Blast Baby’ from the blockbuster film ‘GodFather’. The actor astounds us with her ability to easily go from cute to hot to vintage and back to a Bollywood dream girl.

The actor is well-known for her outstanding dance talents. When it comes to delivering popular songs, she is a sure-shot smash, from her own Bollywood film songs to Telugu, Punjabi music, Hindi singles, and even the Bangladesh music industry. Her videos have consistently reached millions of people, and she has yet again added another blockbuster song to her catalogue of blockbusters.

Warina has completed filming for her new comedy film, ‘Dil Bill’, which is produced by the same people who brought you ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Madari’, and ‘Thalaivi’. A few days ago, it was reported that she would be starring alongside junior NTR in a Telugu film. The actor is now filming in Mumbai for her upcoming project. During a chat session with her fans, she was asked about the film’s details, to which she replied with a wink, “can’t give u the date but… before October ends”.