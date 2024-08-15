Warm welcome for Telangana football team

Telangana Football Association (TFA) officials gave a warm welcome to the Telangana's junior boys team, who recently won the Dr BC Roy Football Championship at Nagoan, Assam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 11:45 PM

Victorious Telangana junior football team in Hyderabad.

In the final of the junior national championship, the team defeated Manipur on penalties to lift the trophy. TFA congratulated the team for their remarkable achievement and reaffirmed its commitment to the development of the sport in the State.

