Warne criticises Paine and Lyon

Australia’s former cricket Shane Warne took a dig at the captain Tim Paine for his tactics against Pujara.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:15 pm

Hyderabad: Cheteshwar Pujara once again proved to be the thorn for Australia in the final Test having occupied the crease for a long time. He took 211 balls for his half-century knock and held up the innings at one end.

Australia’s former cricket Shane Warne took a dig at the captain Tim Paine for his tactics against Pujara. “I just cannot believe it, after everything with the last series and this series and how he has bowled to Pujara with a bat-pad on the off-side, he looks a completely different player,” Warne said.

“What sort of conversations have they had with no bat-pad to start with this morning? I’m in shock. I’ve been disappointed with some of the tactics from the Australians this series, but this doesn’t make any sense whatsoever as well. I just cannot explain why he hasn’t got one,” Warne added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .