Warner overtakes Ponting, registers most World Cup centuries by an Australian player

By ANI Published Date - 06:40 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Australias David Warner watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 25, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

New Delhi: Opener David Warner on Wednesday made history, ovetaking legendary batter and former skipper Ricky Ponting to smash highest number of centuries by an Australian batter in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

Warner accomplished this milestone during his side’s ICC CWC match against Netherlands at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In the match, Warner smashed 104 in 93 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 111.

This was his second successive century in the tournament after a knock of 163 against Pakistan.

Now, Warner has six WC centuries, this is higher than tally of Ricky Ponting, who scored five centuries in his WC career.

Warner has also tied with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to have joint second-highest centuries in the tournament. Both batters have six centuries each. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma went on to score his seventh World Cup century in this tournament against Afghanistan, highest by any batter.

Warner has also overtaken Brian Lara and Rohit to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in tournament history.

Now in 23 WC games, Warner has scored 1,384 runs at an average of 63.04 and a strike rate of over 100. His best score is 178. He has six centuries and three fifties in 23 innings.

The highest-run scorer in tournament’s history is Sachin, who has scored 2,278 runs in 45 matches and 44 innings at an average of 56.95, with six centuries and 15 fifties. His best score is 152.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first.

Australia will be keen to keep their winning streak active and maintain their Top Four spot with a victory. While the Netherlands who have produced a good brand of cricket will be keen to pull off another upset just like they did against South Africa.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.