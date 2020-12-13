Wasim Jaffer hits out at former Australian spinner Brad Hogg

Hyderabad: With India and Australia set to face off in an intense Test series, the war of words set to take the centre stage. The India, Australia rivalry in the Tests has been at the top in recent times. With India winning their Test series last time in 2018, the hosts are determined to make amends this time.
However, the battle already kicked off, albeit off the ground. India are taking on Australia A in the pink ball three-day warm up game where Indian batsmen fared poorly in the first innings after being all out for less than 200 and Jasprit Bumrah rescued India with an unbeaten half-century. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg had a word of advice for the Indian cricketers. He took to twitter writing, “Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump.”
Taking offense to the tweet, Wasim Jaffer hit him back saying, “Australia need to know who their top order is.” Australian openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were out of contention with injuries and Australia are fretting over the combination.