Watch: Badam ki jali, Hyderabad’s age-old mithai

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

79-yr-old Nafees Hussaini and her granddaughter-in-law Aisha Jahan with Badam ki jali. — Photos: Surya Sridhar Treasured in bylanes of Noor Khan Bazar, is age-old recipe of a sweet that has been passed down to four generations of daughter-in-laws.

