Watch this adorable dance of Russian family on ‘Saami Saami’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:54 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa’ has taken over globally with the film now gearing up for release in Russia. After becoming the most trending film with a popular playlist, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has taken over the global audience.

Fans from Russia are currently enjoying the song ‘Saami Saami’ with Rashmika Mandanna’s epic hook step. Fans from Russia are vibing to its beats and following the trend that Rashmika introduced.

Taking to social media, a Russian fan shared a video of an adorable Russian family dancing to ‘Saami Saami’. In the caption, they wrote “Sofia’s best emotions on #saamisaami .. Dancing with my girls (sic).”

Check out:

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is all set to release in the Russian market on December 8. The Russian language trailer of the film has been released. Allu Arjun and his team recently attended a press conference regarding the same, which was a success. Allu Arjun and Rashmika have been sharing pictures from Russia on their social media accounts.

While the craze of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has taken over the globe, fans in India are eagerly waiting to receive further updates as the team is also gearing up for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.