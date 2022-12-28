Watch: Chinese couple’s unique way to be safe from coronavirus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: We have all taken slightly crazy precautions to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay. From wearing extra layers of clothes to washing commodities with washing powder, we have all been there.

As China experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases once again this month, people all over the world have started to take precautions like wearing a mask and using sanitiser. One such precaution taken by a Chinese couple is going viral on Twitter.

In a tweet by ‘People’s Daily China’, the account shared a video of a couple, and wrote, “A Chinese couple takes self-protection to another level…”

The couple was observed walking around in what looked like a street market shielded by an umbrella. But it was not a common umbrella.

It had a thick plastic sheet wrapped to its ends in a way that the couple was shielded by it from all sides. The woman, who was buying vegetables, lifted the plastic to take it and pay the money, while her partner held the umbrella.

The hilarious video showcasing the odd-looking yet useful umbrella is now going viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Attempting to better their method, one user suggested, “A whole nother level…they should have had some sort of sleeve/arm attachment so that they don’t even have to lift it up to conduct transactions(sic).”

RT-PCR tests are now mandatory in the country for everyone travelling from China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Hongkong.