Watch: FIR filed against BJP’s Madhavi Latha for conducting facial verification on Muslim women

Hyderabad: Reacting to the videos that show BJP Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha conducting facial examination of muslim women, District Election Officer Ronald Rose issued orders to register an FIR against her.
The candidate visited a polling station in old city and asked at least two women to lift their burqa to tally their faces with those in their identification cards.
#WATCH | Telangana: BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha visits a polling booth in the constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 is underway. pic.twitter.com/BlsQXRn80C
The video of this incident is viral on social media platforms with several calling for a strict action for violating the poll code.