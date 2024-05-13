Watch: FIR filed against BJP’s Madhavi Latha for conducting facial verification on Muslim women

The candidate visited a polling station in old city and asked atleast two women to lift their burqa to tally their faces with those in their identification cards.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 02:18 PM

Hyderabad: Reacting to the videos that show BJP Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha conducting facial examination of muslim women, District Election Officer Ronald Rose issued orders to register an FIR against her.

#WATCH | Telangana: BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha visits a polling booth in the constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 is underway. pic.twitter.com/BlsQXRn80C — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

The video of this incident is viral on social media platforms with several calling for a strict action for violating the poll code.