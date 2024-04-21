Case registered against Madhavi Latha for allegedly outraging religious sentiment

The case was registered based on a complaint made by one Mohd Irfan, of First Lancer, who in his complaint alleged that Madhavi Latha, during Sri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra directed an imaginary arrow at a mosque.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 08:25 PM

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha for allegedly outraging the religious feelings of a particular community during Sri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra that was held on Wednesday.

The case was registered based on a complaint made by one Mohd Irfan, of First Lancer, who in his complaint alleged that Madhavi Latha, during Sri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra directed an imaginary arrow at a mosque.

Also Read BJP’s Madhavi Latha likely to give tough fight to Owaisi

A video of the act of the Hyderabad BJP candidate went viral on social media platforms following which there were demands for initiating legal action against her.

However, Madhavi Latha, had said she had not intended to hurt any community and the video was trimmed to suit designs of some vested interests.

The police invoked Section 295A of IPC and 125 of RP Act against her. “A case is registered and the legal course of action of action will follow,” said Begum Bazaar Inspector, G Vijay Kumar.